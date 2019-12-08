UW Arboretum Walk

press release: Effigy Mounds in the Arboretum. The Arboretum contains rare, intact effigy mound groups, among the few remaining of hundreds built in our area more than 1,000 years ago. On this walk, featuring the mounds in Wingra and Gallistel Woods, learn about the ancient earthworks and the people who built them. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.