UW Arboretum Walk

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: If Trees Could Talk. Aldo Leopold’s essay “The Good Oak” tells us that trees are a source of history and knowledge. Join a naturalist to walk in a forest looking for clues of the past through keen observation of trees and other elements of nature. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
608-263-7888
