UW Arboretum Walk

press release: Greene Prairie and Grady Knolls. In late July we may see Culver’s-root, mountain mint, rattlesnake master, blazing-stars, and swamp milkweed. Prairie dock, a Greene Prairie favorite, can be easy to spot, with its bright yellow flowers and broad rough leaves. Free, no registration required. No facilities, some sloping terrain.Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Rd.