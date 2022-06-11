Full Moon Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Full Moon Night Walk: Let your eyes adjust to the moonlight, listen to the night sounds, and experience the darkness on this naturalist-led walk. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place rain or shine, except in unsafe weather. Free, no registration required. Meet outside the Visitor Center.
