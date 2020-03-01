UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: In Leopold’s Footsteps. Learn where conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Arboretum’s first research director, conducted famous phenological research from 1935–45 and established the first restorations of Wisconsin’s natural ecosystems. This walk is a prelude to Aldo Leopold Weekend events (March 6–8). Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment