UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Supermoon. The March full moon is called Raccoon Breeding Moon by the Ho-Chunk. This year it is a supermoon, when the full moon is also near its closest approach to Earth during its orbit. Learn about the night sky and listen for owls and other nocturnal animals. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
