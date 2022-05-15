Full Moon Walk

press release: Full Moon Night Walk and Lunar Eclipse Watch Party. Begin the evening with a full moon naturalist-guided night walk (arrive by 8 p.m. for the walk). UW Space Place will join us from 9:30 to 11 p.m. for viewing the lunar eclipse through telescopes (weather permitting). Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place except in unsafe weather. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.