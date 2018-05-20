UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
World Biodiversity Day. Created in 1993 and observed on May 22, International Day for Biological Diversity promotes biodiversity issues. As species loss increases, the day reminds us to value and protect the richness of biological life. We’ll enjoy the diversity of ephemeral woodland flowers in Gallistel and Wingra woods. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
