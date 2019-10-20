UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Red Lanterns. Blackberry leaves turn bright red this month. We will look for other red leaves too, including sumac, Virginia creeper, red maple, and even poison ivy. Perhaps we will spot the red tail feathers of a certain hawk. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center. Presented in conjunction with the Wisconsin Science Festival.
