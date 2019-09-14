UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Harvest Moon by Trails and Telescopes. Celebrate the change of seasons on a naturalist-led walk lit by the moon (full September 13). Stay after the walk for sky gazing with UW Space Place astronomers and their telescopes (weather permitting). Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
