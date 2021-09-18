UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: The Harvest Moon (full September 20) is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. Traditionally an asset to farmers harvesting crops, the light of this moon is also memorable for bird watchers during fall migration. How many bird silhouettes can you identify? Free, no registration required. Event capacity is limited. Meet at the Visitor Center.
