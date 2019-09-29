UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: The CCC and the Arboretum. In 1935, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) set up its only camp on a university campus. More than 200 men served at Camp Madison before it closed in 1941. Learn how they contributed to the restoration of native Wisconsin ecosystems and walk through the landscape they helped create. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
