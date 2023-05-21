UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Council Ring Parking Lot 3091 Arbor Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Learn about the land, plants, animals, fungi, phenology, and ecology. Geared for adults, these longer walks may cover some sloping terrain. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Free, no registration required. Meet at Arbor Dr. parking lot, off Monroe St.
