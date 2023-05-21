UW Arboretum Walk

UW Arboretum Council Ring Parking Lot 3091 Arbor Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Learn about the land, plants, animals, fungi, phenology, and ecology. Geared for adults, these longer walks may cover some sloping terrain. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Free, no registration required. Meet at Arbor Dr. parking lot, off Monroe St.

608-263-7888
