UW Art Department Open Studios

(2018 pick) For one day a year, students enrolled in UW-Madison’s talent-rich MFA program open the doors of their studios to the public for a series of interactive and informative talks, workshops, arts sales and projects. Come check out the next generation of artists.

press release: University of Wisconsin-Madison Art Department 2019 Annual Open Studio Day Saturday, November 2 @ 12-6pm

12-3pm: Humanities Building, 6th and 7th Floors, 455 N Park St, Madison, WI

3-6pm: Art Lofts Studios, 111 N Frances St

Over 50 artist studios will be open to the public at this annual campus event! Meet the artists, see their work, and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their working process. Featuring art sales and demonstrations: all studios and events are free to visit.

Join us in celebrating the arts on campus!