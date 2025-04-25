UW Art Department Spring Spectacular

media release: Mark your calendars for Friday, April 25, as we host a Spring Spectacular around three events: Open Studio, the BFA Exhibition, and a Foundation Showcase. Enjoy over 50 artist studios from all art disciplines, a gallery exhibition of our BFA undergraduate student’s works, and our classrooms and hallways displaying a breadth of work by our Foundation students. Meet our student artists, see their work, and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of our classrooms and studios.

Humanities Building, 6th and 7th Floors, 455 N Park St: Only one Humanities Building elevator goes to the top 6th and 7th floors. Enter the Humanities building through the open breezeway on the ground floor and go in the doors marked “ART” in large white letters (E01-02) that are nearest to the Chazen Museum’s back entrance (the Chazen is next-door, immediately to the east). In the lobby the stairs and elevator are to the left.

Labs & Graduate Studios: Printmaking, Graphic Design, nodeLab, Art Education, Metals, Sculpture, Furniture/Wood, and Drawing/Painting

6th/7th floor: Foundation Showcase in the classrooms and hallways.

Gallery 7: Master of Fine Arts Qualifier Exhibition by Jackelin Espinosa Moyotl displayed at, 7th Floor, Room 7240 of Humanities Building

Art Lofts, 111 N Frances St: The Art Lofts building is located to the east next to the Kohl Center.

Labs & Graduate Studios: Ceramics, Papermaking, Glass/Neon, Photography, and Drawing/Painting.

BFA Exhibition displayed at Art Lofts Gallery, located at the entrance.

American Sisyphus: master of fine arts thesis exhibition by Casey Fletcher displayed at Backspace Gallery, Warehouse and Loading Dock of Art Lofts Building