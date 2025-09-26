UW Art History Centennial Celebration Open House

media release: September 24-26, 2025 – Official Centennial Celebration (please join us!)

We invite you to join faculty, students, and alumni of the department as we reflect fondly on past achievements, discuss our current best practices, and reimagine how the department can remain on the cutting edge as we enter our next century.

All events will take place in the Auditorium of the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue

Art History “Open House” at the Chazen Museum of Art, the Kohler Art Library, and SoHE (2:00 – 4:00 p.m.) Register here.

Please join members of the art history faculty, academic staff, art history students, and departmental alumni, who will be stationed throughout the Chazen Museum of Art and the Kohler Art Library offering perspectives on works of art, collections, and spaces and celebrating the department’s ongoing legacy.

The Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture at the School of Human Ecology will also offer a Curator’s Drop In at Parallel Lines: Quilts and the American Landscape in the Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery and a special display of textiles related to Art History teaching initiatives in the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection classroom.

Find the full list of events at https://arthistory.wisc.edu/centennial-events/