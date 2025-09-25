UW Art History Centennial Celebration Symposium
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
September 24-26, 2025 – Official Centennial Celebration (please join us!)
We invite you to join faculty, students, and alumni of the department as we reflect fondly on past achievements, discuss our current best practices, and reimagine how the department can remain on the cutting edge as we enter our next century.
All events will take place in the Auditorium of the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue
Thursday, September 25
Centennial Symposium panels, 1:00-5:00 p.m.
Join us for part 1 of the symposium with these thematic panels
Art History after Intersectionality
Professor Jill Casid, chair
1:00 – 2:15 p.m.
Panelists:
- Lex Morgan Lancaster, assistant professor, history and theory of art, The Cooper Union
- River Bullock, The Museum of Modern Art, New York
- Amy L. Powell, curator of modern and contemporary art, Krannert Art Museum, and curator of campus arts research in the Office for Arts Integration at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Jessica Cooley, postdoctoral curatorial and teaching fellow, Haggerty Museum of Art, Marquette University
- Kendra Greendeer, Ihlenfeld Curator of Collaborative and Community Exhibitions at the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota
Rethinking Race and Colonialism in Premodern European Art and Contemporary Museum Practice
Professor Thomas E.A. Dale, chair
2:30 – 3:45
Panelists:
- Gail Geiger, professor emerita, Department of Art History
- Tanya Tiffany, professor of art history, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- Tirumular (Drew) Narayanan, assistant professor of art history, Appalachian State University
- Ujaan Ghosh, assistant professor, Department of History of Art at the Ohio State University
- Elaine Sullivan, assistant professor of art history and African cultural studies
Beyond the Art History Degree: Alumni Voices
Professor Anna Andrzejewski, chair
4:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Panelists:
- Katie Kaliszewski, WisDOT Cultural Resource Team
- Jeremy Happel, architect & associate principal, Kahler Slater
- Lydia Melamed Johnson, executive director, AIPAD + the Photography Show
- Monica Welke, Office of University Relations, UW–Madison
- Krista Carpenter, registered nurse
- Adam Berkoff, DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Katie Reinhart, assistant professor, Binghamton University, State University of New York
- Samantha Crownover, executive director, Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society and owner, Brisbane House
Centennial Reception, Chazen Museum of Art Lobby, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Join us for hors d’oeuvres, presentations, and conversation as we commemorate this momentous occasion. Remarks at 6:00. Please RSVP here!
Friday, September 26
Centennial Symposium panels, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Join us for part 2 of the symposium with these thematic panels
Your Favorite Courses! 100 Plus Years of Teaching and Learning Art History at UW-Madison
Professor Nancy Rose Marshall, chair
8:30 – 9:45 a.m.
Panelists:
- Joan Mirviss, Joan B. Mirviss Gallery LTD, New York
- Ozzie Carey-Tilghman, B.A. in art history (2025)
- Melanie Herzog, professor emerita of art history, Art Department, Edgewood College, and Lecturer, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Kay Wells, associate professor of art history, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Return to the Object: The Material and Sensory Turn
Professor Yuhang Li, chair
9:45 – 11:00 a.m.
Panelists:
- Marina Moskowitz, Lynn and Gary Mecklenburg Chair in Textiles, Material Culture, and Design, Design Studies/School of Human Ecology
- Ann Smart Martin, Stanley and Polly Stone (Chipstone) Emeritus Professor of American Material Culture, Founding Director, Material Culture Program, The Department of Art History, UW Madison
- Sarah Anne Carter, Chipstone Foundation Design and Material Culture Chair, associate professor of design studies, executive director of the Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture, School of Human Ecology
- Henry John Drewal, Evjue-Bascom professor emeritus, currently visiting scholar, Amherst College
- Amy J. Hughes, assistant curator, Corning Museum of Glass
Interdisciplinary Collaborations on Campus & Beyond
Professor Anna Andrzejewski, chair
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Panelists:
- Jon Prown, director, Chipstone Foundation
- Nick Cahill, professor, Department of Art History
- Matt Westerby, Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts, National Gallery of Art
- Berit Ness, chief engagement officer, Chazen Museum of Art
- Anna Simon, director, Kohler Art Library
Find the full list of events at https://arthistory.wisc.edu/centennial-events/