UW Art History Centennial Celebration Symposium

September 24-26, 2025 – Official Centennial Celebration (please join us!)

We invite you to join faculty, students, and alumni of the department as we reflect fondly on past achievements, discuss our current best practices, and reimagine how the department can remain on the cutting edge as we enter our next century.

All events will take place in the Auditorium of the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue

Thursday, September 25

Centennial Symposium panels, 1:00-5:00 p.m.

Join us for part 1 of the symposium with these thematic panels

Art History after Intersectionality

Professor Jill Casid, chair

1:00 – 2:15 p.m.

Panelists:

Lex Morgan Lancaster, assistant professor, history and theory of art, The Cooper Union

River Bullock, The Museum of Modern Art, New York

Amy L. Powell, curator of modern and contemporary art, Krannert Art Museum, and curator of campus arts research in the Office for Arts Integration at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Jessica Cooley, postdoctoral curatorial and teaching fellow, Haggerty Museum of Art, Marquette University

Kendra Greendeer, Ihlenfeld Curator of Collaborative and Community Exhibitions at the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota

Rethinking Race and Colonialism in Premodern European Art and Contemporary Museum Practice

Professor Thomas E.A. Dale, chair

2:30 – 3:45

Panelists:

Gail Geiger, professor emerita, Department of Art History

Tanya Tiffany, professor of art history, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Tirumular (Drew) Narayanan, assistant professor of art history, Appalachian State University

Ujaan Ghosh, assistant professor, Department of History of Art at the Ohio State University

Elaine Sullivan, assistant professor of art history and African cultural studies

Beyond the Art History Degree: Alumni Voices

Professor Anna Andrzejewski, chair

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Panelists:

Katie Kaliszewski, WisDOT Cultural Resource Team

Jeremy Happel, architect & associate principal, Kahler Slater

Lydia Melamed Johnson, executive director, AIPAD + the Photography Show

Monica Welke, Office of University Relations, UW–Madison

Krista Carpenter, registered nurse

Adam Berkoff, DLA Piper LLP (US)

Katie Reinhart, assistant professor, Binghamton University, State University of New York

Samantha Crownover, executive director, Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society and owner, Brisbane House

Centennial Reception, Chazen Museum of Art Lobby, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Join us for hors d’oeuvres, presentations, and conversation as we commemorate this momentous occasion. Remarks at 6:00. Please RSVP here!

Friday, September 26

Centennial Symposium panels, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Join us for part 2 of the symposium with these thematic panels

Your Favorite Courses! 100 Plus Years of Teaching and Learning Art History at UW-Madison

Professor Nancy Rose Marshall, chair

8:30 – 9:45 a.m.

Panelists:

Joan Mirviss, Joan B. Mirviss Gallery LTD, New York

Ozzie Carey-Tilghman, B.A. in art history (2025)

Melanie Herzog, professor emerita of art history, Art Department, Edgewood College, and Lecturer, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Kay Wells, associate professor of art history, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Return to the Object: The Material and Sensory Turn

Professor Yuhang Li, chair

9:45 – 11:00 a.m.

Panelists:

Marina Moskowitz, Lynn and Gary Mecklenburg Chair in Textiles, Material Culture, and Design, Design Studies/School of Human Ecology

Ann Smart Martin, Stanley and Polly Stone (Chipstone) Emeritus Professor of American Material Culture, Founding Director, Material Culture Program, The Department of Art History, UW Madison

Sarah Anne Carter, Chipstone Foundation Design and Material Culture Chair, associate professor of design studies, executive director of the Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture, School of Human Ecology

Henry John Drewal, Evjue-Bascom professor emeritus, currently visiting scholar, Amherst College

Amy J. Hughes, assistant curator, Corning Museum of Glass

Interdisciplinary Collaborations on Campus & Beyond

Professor Anna Andrzejewski, chair

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Panelists:

Jon Prown, director, Chipstone Foundation

Nick Cahill, professor, Department of Art History

Matt Westerby, Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts, National Gallery of Art

Berit Ness, chief engagement officer, Chazen Museum of Art

Anna Simon, director, Kohler Art Library

Find the full list of events at https://arthistory.wisc.edu/centennial-events/