UW Art History Centennial Celebration

media release: Join the Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture in celebrating 100 years of Art History at UW-Madison!

Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery: Drop in with curator Dr. Marina Moskowitz in the exhibition Parallel Lines: Quilts and the American Landscape. In this informal setting, you are invited to discuss the quilts on view, ask questions, and explore the materials and methods in the exhibit.

Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection classroom: Dr. Sophie Pitman and Ph.D. Candidate Chi-Lynn Lin will present a special display of textiles from the collection that are related to Art History teaching and research.

The Link: Cookies, tea, and coffee

This drop-in open house does not require advance registration.