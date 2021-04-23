ONLINE: UW Arts Business Competition Finals

media release: The University of Wisconsin–Madison Arts Business Competition is a campus-wide competition to encourage new thinking and innovative ideas, and to provide support for student-driven projects. Entrants will develop and submit a thorough proposal for an arts event, exhibition, series, commercial venture, or other artistic project!

Three finalist groups will present their proposals to a virtual audience in this final round where a judging panel will deliberate and select a winner! The top three proposals receive funding of $2,000, $1,000 and $500 in support of their projects. Attendees will be polled to vote on the Audience Choice Award, which provides a supplemental $500 to one finalist group!

This event will be accessible and live captions will be provided. Join us in seeing what amazing projects these creative students have proposed!

Join on Zoom:

https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/98134101400?pwd=Y3htUnc3T2pyWTBmb1RpQ0Z0bzZ4QT09#success

More info: go.wisc.edu/artsbusinesscompetition