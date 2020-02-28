UW Blue Note Ensemble, Contemporary Jazz Ensemble

press release: Since 1895, UW–Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music has lived out a commitment to a rigorous, student-centered musical education. One of the largest departments within the College of Letters & Science, the School of Music offers flexible programs with innovative and global approaches to music study. The School’s teaching, research, and performances reflect the University’s progressive history of creating change through innovation and exploration. Public programming, diverse student ensembles, artists in residence, and prestigious faculty ensembles demonstrate how the Mead Witter School of Music embraces “The Wisconsin Idea,” the University’s ethos of sharing what we do with the broadest audience possible. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM), and has been an institutional member of NASM since 1966.

About Dr. Johannes Wallmann:

Dr. Johannes Wallmann, the John and Carolyn Peterson Chair in Jazz Studies, joined the University of Wisconsin–Madison Mead Witter School of Music as Director of Jazz Studies in the fall of 2012. A veteran of the New York and San Francisco Bay Area jazz scenes, he has performed extensively as a bandleader and as a sideman in local, national, and international venues. Prior to joining the Mead Witter School of Music faculty, Wallmann taught jazz piano, improvisation, and music theory at California State University East Bay, New York University, and at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music. He has released five critically acclaimed CDs, including The Johannes Wallmann Quartet (1997), Alphabeticity (2003), Minor Prophets (2007), The Coasts (2010), and Johannes Wallmann Quintet: The Town Musicians (2015).

All concerts are from 5-7 pm