UW Budgets, Autonomy, DEI and More
UW Grainger Hall 975 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
media release: The Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE) invites you to a Fireside Chat "UW Budgets, Autonomy, DEI & More" with Robin Vos, the 75th speaker of the Wisconsin state Assembly.
Wednesday, February 12
Speaker Robin Vos on UW Budgets, Autonomy, DEI and More
5:30-6:30pm: Fireside Chat
6:30-7:30pm: Reception with the Speaker
UW-Madison Grainger Hall-Plenary Room, 975 University Ave.
This is a free, public event. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.