media release: The Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE) invites you to a Fireside Chat "UW Budgets, Autonomy, DEI & More" with Robin Vos, the 75th speaker of the Wisconsin state Assembly.

Wednesday, February 12

Speaker Robin Vos on UW Budgets, Autonomy, DEI and More

5:30-6:30pm: Fireside Chat

6:30-7:30pm: Reception with the Speaker

UW-Madison Grainger Hall-Plenary Room, 975 University Ave.

This is a free, public event. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.