UW Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History Inaugural Reception

media release: October 11, 2023: Center for Campus History Inaugural Reception

Following the overwhelmingly positive reception of the Public History Project’s work since 2019, the university announced in January 2023 the establishment of the Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History, housed within the Division for Teaching and Learning. Join us to celebrate the opening of the Center for Campus History and the continuation of the Project’s mission to educate the campus community about the university’s past. Hear about the Center’s vision for campus history and get exclusive center merch while enjoying food and refreshments.

Pyle Center Alumni Lounge, 5–7 p.m. (Formal remarks at 5:20 p.m.)

Complimentary refreshments will be served; alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Open to the public but RSVP required.