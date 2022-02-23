UW Chamber Percussion Ensemble with Paul Rowe

media release: Free I No ticket required. Part of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Festival. The DEIB Festival aims to facilitate awareness and provide social justice opportunities for students through this series of events focusing on DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging), leadership, collaboration, and community engagement. Watch here for schedule updates.

The Chamber Percussion Ensemble —directed by Prof. Di Sanza —alongside guest artist Paul Rowe will feature works by Frederic Rzewski & Darian Thomas —Songs of Protest & Injustice.