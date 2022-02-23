UW Chamber Percussion Ensemble with Paul Rowe

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Free I No ticket required. Part of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Festival. The DEIB Festival aims to facilitate awareness and provide social justice opportunities for students through this series of events focusing on DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging), leadership, collaboration, and community engagement. Watch here for schedule updates.

The Chamber Percussion Ensemble —directed by Prof. Di Sanza —alongside guest artist Paul Rowe will feature works by Frederic Rzewski & Darian Thomas —Songs of Protest & Injustice. 

Info

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music
608-263-5615
Google Calendar - UW Chamber Percussion Ensemble with Paul Rowe - 2022-02-23 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - UW Chamber Percussion Ensemble with Paul Rowe - 2022-02-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - UW Chamber Percussion Ensemble with Paul Rowe - 2022-02-23 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - UW Chamber Percussion Ensemble with Paul Rowe - 2022-02-23 19:30:00 ical