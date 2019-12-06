UW Climate Strike

press release: Clean UW-Madison and co-sponsors are demanding that Chancellor Blank and the administration:

-Power the university exclusively with renewable energy by 2050 and derive all electrical power from renewable resources by 2030

-Open up meetings of the Sustainability Advisory Council to students of the university to allow more student involvement and representation in meeting these goals

-Have a concrete plan of action from the Sustainability Advisory Council by the end of January 2021 to reach these energy goals

Join us on December 6 to unite behind our goal to obtain this commitment from the university.

We will rally at Library Mall before marching up Bascom Hill to deliver our petitions to Chancellor Blank.

Questions: cleanuwmadison@gmail.com