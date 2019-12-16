UW Community Arts Collaboratory Youth Showcase
Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: A youth arts showcase, featuring dancing, drumming, performance, and visual art created by Madison youth, is presented by the UW Community Arts Collaboratory home to Drum Power, FauHaus, Performing Ourselves, and Whoopensocker. Youth from Madison area community centers and schools will perform and their artwork will be represented. Join us for a FREE performance celebrating the diversity and talent of these children! Free.
Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
