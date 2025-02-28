UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Composers Group

media release: Tandem Press and the UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program are pleased to present the Tandem Press Friday Jazz Series, featuring students from the UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program under the leadership of Johannes Wallmann, the John and Carolyn Peterson Chair in Jazz Studies, along with Dan Cavanagh, Emma Dayhuff, Arun Luthra, and Nick Moran.

Contemporary Jazz Ensemble (dir. Chad McCullough)

& Jazz Composers Group (dir. Arun Luthra)

Please note that concerts take place on the second floor of Tandem Press, which is only accessible by a staircase. Tandem’s ground floor gallery and studio are wheelchair accessible. A TV with a live stream is set up in the studio during each concert for visitors that are not able to access the second floor of the building. Please contact us for more information.

If you are not able to join us in person for the Jazz Series, click here to watch the live-stream of the performance