UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, Peggy Myo-Young Choy

Google Calendar - UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, Peggy Myo-Young Choy - 2020-04-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, Peggy Myo-Young Choy - 2020-04-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, Peggy Myo-Young Choy - 2020-04-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, Peggy Myo-Young Choy - 2020-04-15 19:30:00

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

press release: Music by Ben Barson and Gizelxanath Rodriguez (Interdisciplinary Artists in Residence Program).

Choreographer: Peggy Myo-Young Choy.

With the UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, directed by Johannes Wallmann.

Info

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music
608-263-5615
Google Calendar - UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, Peggy Myo-Young Choy - 2020-04-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, Peggy Myo-Young Choy - 2020-04-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, Peggy Myo-Young Choy - 2020-04-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, Peggy Myo-Young Choy - 2020-04-15 19:30:00