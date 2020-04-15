UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, Peggy Myo-Young Choy
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
press release: Music by Ben Barson and Gizelxanath Rodriguez (Interdisciplinary Artists in Residence Program).
Choreographer: Peggy Myo-Young Choy.
With the UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble, directed by Johannes Wallmann.
