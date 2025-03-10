UW Creative Music Collective, Fusion Ensemble
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.
media release: The Creative Music Collective explores avant-garde improvisation techniques and concepts in a small jazz ensemble format through rehearsals and performances. The Fusion Ensemble is a student-led quintet performing classic jazz fusion repertoire by Herbie Hancock, Randy Brecker, Mike Stern, and others.
