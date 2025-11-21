UW Creative Music Collective
to
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Join us for an evening of jazz performances inspired by quilts! In collaboration with the Mead Witter School of Music jazz studies program, the Creative Music Collective (directed by Anders Svanoe) will perform original compositions inspired by the quilts on view in Parallel Lines and Find Your Quilt.
Info
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Art Exhibits & Events, Music