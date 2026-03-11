UW Creative Music Collective with Anders Svanoe

media release: The UW Creative Music Collective is-

Oluwatosin Oni-alto saxophone

Ella Scott-trumpet

Anders Svanoe-baritone saxophone

Shannon Finn-bass

Ian Dutter-drums

Director-Anders Svanoe

The UW Creative Music Collective will play compositions by Jackie McLean, Ornette Coleman and original compositions by the members of the ensemble. Stop by and hear some of the UW-Madison’s finest improvising musicians! $10 cover.

Anders Svanoe-

Appearing on ECM Records, Pi Recordings and Irabbagast Records, baritone saxophonist Anders Svanoe has brought new creativity and vigor to the baritone saxophone. As leader of ASTRO, the Anders Svanoe Trio, Double Trio, Latin Jazz Quintet, and member of The Transatlantic Art Ensemble, The Roscoe Mitchell Big Band, The Cab Calloway Orchestra and many other bands throughout his career, Neil Tesser, author of The Playboy Guide to Jazz says, “Svanoe presents

originality within the now decades-old tradition of free improvisation – a welcome, promising, and especially inventive presence as the music finds a new audience.”

As a member of The Transatlantic Art Ensemble (Roscoe Mitchell and Evan Parker), Anders recorded two noteworthy ECM recordings in Munich in 2004. One of those recordings, Composition/ Improvisation Nos. 1, 2 & 3 was selected as a “Core Collection” record of all time in the Penguin Guide to Jazz Recordings. Roscoe Mitchell says of Anders, “We need people who can find their own source, within themselves, and create from there. This is the kind of people I want to be associated with, and Anders has got that. He’s an original, definitely.