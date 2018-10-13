UW Cross Country

press release: This year's Pre-Nationals will consist of two evenly-seeded races per gender, the "Cardinal" and "White" races and a “Gray” unseeded race for each gender. Seeding for the meet was completed by an impartial seeding committee.

The men’s field features 19 of the top-30 teams in the country while the women’s races will have 20 of the top-30 teams compete at the Zimmer Championship Course.

This marks UW’s final home meet before hosting the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Women's 6K Cardinal Race (seeded) - 10 a.m.

Women's 6K White Race (seeded) - 10:45 a.m.

Men's 8K Cardinal Race (seeded) - 11:30 a.m.

Men's 8K White Race (seeded) - 12:15 p.m.

Women's 6K Gray Race (unseeded) - 1:00 p.m.

Men's 8K Gray Race (unseeded) - 1:45 p.m.