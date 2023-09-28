UW Dance Department

× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz. A group of dancers on stage. "Digging," choreographed by Jin-Wen Yu.

media release: The UW-Madison Dance Department and Jin-Wen Yu Dance present "Digging,” a two-part concert of new contemporary dance, and older award-winning work by Professor Jin-Wen Yu, September 28-30. The first half of the program will include Yu's beautifully dark and dreamlike "Digging," a continuation of his post-pandemic exploration of our new normal.

The second half of the concert will include five works with very distinct cultural references, which include "Transmuting" (2000), an elegant, Japanese-inspired work set to pop-music, "Transit" (2013) a balletic contemporary work with an Argentinian tango flair, and "Passage" (2001), an ensemble work with nine dancers set to music from the Bulgarian Women's Choir. Yu will also present "Terpsichores of Wind" (1998), a contemporary Chinese dance set to music by Joseph Koykkar and "On Horseback" (1995), an athletic, contemporary rendition of Mongolian horse riding.

PERFORMANCES

THU SEP 28 at 8:00 p.m.

FRI SEP 29 at 8:00 p.m.

SAT SEP 30 at 2:30 p.m.

TICKETS

Purchase tickets at the Campus Arts Box Office, 1st floor Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street, by phone at 608-265-2787 or online at artsticketing.wisc.edu, $24 general admission and $18 students and seniors. Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before the performances.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

This concert was made possible with support from the Patrick M. Virginia Horne Henry-Bascom Professorship of Dance. Photo by Maureen Janson Heintz.