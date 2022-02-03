UW Dance Department

× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz Akiwele Burayidi during a performance of "dirt," choreographed by Li Chiao-Ping.

press release: The UW-Madison Dance Department presents Faculty Concert 2022, featuring work from Kate Corby, Duane Lee Holland Jr, Li Chiao-Ping, Liz Sexe and guest artist Natalie Desch, who will restage The Limón Company’s “Dances for Isadora." The concert will take place over two weekends, February 3-5 and February 10-12, 2022 in the H'Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall.

Guest artist Natalie Desch, assistant professor at the University of Utah School of Dance, and former dancer with the Limón Dance Company, will restage “Dances for Isadora,” a work containing five solos that pay homage to Isadora Duncan, an American pioneer of modern dance. Desch, who danced with the Limón Dance Company for five seasons, will spend three weeks in residence setting the work on student dancers and teaching masterclasses in the department.

Also on the program is Professor Kate Corby's new work for nine dancers, with an original score by Seattle-based experimental composer Nat Evans. The work uses unison, spatial exploration, and partnering as metaphors for a society in transition. Vilas Research Professor Li Chiao-Ping will present "Still Water," a work made in collaboration ten UW-Madison dance students. Li's work features her "design as storytelling approach" to the disposition of bodies in motion. Liz Sexe will present an ensemble work for nine dancers that explores the movement within feedback systems. The original sound score for the work is directed by Timothy Russell and Liz Sexe with contributions from the dancers.

PERFORMANCES

Thursday & Friday, February 3-4 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, February 5 at 2:30 p.m.; Thursday & Friday, February 10-11 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, February 12 at 2:30 p.m

$24 general public • $18 students & seniors. Tickets are available online at the Campus Arts Box Office, by phone at 608.265.2787, or in person at the Campus Arts Box Office, 800 Langdon Street, Madison, WI. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door one hour before the performances.

ABOUT NATALIE DESCH & THE LIMÓN DANCE COMPANY

Natalie Desch is an assistant professor of dance at the University of Utah School of Dance. She performed for five seasons with the Limón Dance Company and eleven seasons with Doug Varone and Dancers in NYC. She also danced in various productions at the Metropolitan Opera and other regional opera companies including Minnesota Opera, Opera Colorado, Palm Beach Opera, Longleaf Opera (NC), Lincoln Center Institute (NYC). From 2005-2012 she taught at Hunter College and has also been a visiting faculty member at Weber State University, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and the Beijing Dance Academy. Read more about Natalie Desch here.

The José Limón Dance Company, which was founded in 1946 by José Limón and Doris Humphrey, has been at the vanguard of American Modern dance since its inception and is considered one of the world’s greatest dance companies. Choreographer and dancer José Limón is credited with creating one of the world’s most important and enduring dance legacies — an art form responsible for the creation, growth and support of modern dance in this country. Acclaimed for its dramatic expression, technical mastery and expansive, yet nuanced movement, the Limón Dance Company illustrates the timelessness of José Limón’s work and vision. The Company’s repertory, which includes classic works in addition to new commissions from contemporary choreographers, possesses an unparalleled breadth and creates unique experiences for audiences around the world. For more go to www.limon.nyc.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

This concert is presented and produced by the Dance Department. The José Limón Dance Company residency with Natalie Desch was made possible with the generous support of the Anonymous Fund.