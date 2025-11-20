UW Dance Department

media release: The University of Wisconsin–Madison Dance Department will present Faculty Concert 2025, November 20–22, 2025, at the Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Avenue, Madison. This year's concert will feature faculty artists Omari Carter, Bradford Chin, Kate Corby, Li Chiao-Ping and Chris Walker, and work from guest artist Holly Johnston.

Omari Carter's "AFON 11/RIVER 11" is an installation-style, site-responsive work created in collaboration with Maynard Abercych CIC and the local community of Abercych, Wales. Two looping videos feature body percussionist Jon Rodd performing in response to a river’s ebb and flow.

Bradford Chin, the newest member of the faculty, presents "POMPOUS," a new collaborative work that reflects on the historical cycles of kings and rulers set to a trio of Handel selections.

Li Chiao-Ping presents "Wabi Sabi," a work for eight dancers that invites audiences to embrace the beauty of flaws and the grace of impermanence. The piece features an expressive movement vocabulary, and Li's signature choreographic athleticism and physicality.

Kate Corby's new collaborative piece for eight dancers explores the landscapes of girlhood in the United States. The work features an original score by composer and Mead Witter School of Music alumna Emili Earhart.

Chris Walker will present a new ensemble work for eight dancers that reflects on shared growth and explores how we elevate one another.

Guest artist Holly Johnston, an award-winning performer, choreographer, and former artistic director of the national touring company LEDGES AND BONES, joins the department for three weeks in residence, November 3-21 to teach master classes and set work on twelve student dancers. Johnston is the creator and director of RESPONSIVE BODY, a social movement and body liberation practice that expands the arts and sciences of loving and being.

A talkback with the artists will take place immediately following Thursday’s performance. A reception will follow Friday evening’s performance in the Virginia Harrison Parlor of Lathrop Hall.

﻿

THU NOV 20 at 8:00 p.m.

FRI NOV 21 at 8:00 p.m.

SAT NOV 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Margaret H'Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Avenue, Madison

﻿

Purchase tickets at the Campus Arts Box Office, 1st floor Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street, by phone at 608-265-2787 or online at artsticketing.wisc.edu, $25 general admission and $19 students and seniors. Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before the performances.

This concert is presented and produced by the Dance Department. Holly Johnston’s residency was made possible with the generous support of the Anonymous Fund.