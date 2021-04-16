ONLINE: UW Dance Department H'Doubler Concert

× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz

press release: The UW-Madison Dance Department presents The H'Doubler Concert, a live-stream event of new student work from thirteen student choreographers, including Alexis Baynard, Jessica Billings, Olivia Bruhn, Akiwele Burayidi, Sarah Dewey, Courtney Kopchinski, Sarah Langdon, Emma Miquelon, Caitriona Quirk, Katie Soldatke, Abbi Stickels, Grace Stuckey, and Rakhi Winston.

The works have been scheduled in three separate programs and will be presented live Friday, April 16 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17 at 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 18 at 2:30 p.m. on the department's YouTube channel. Topics explored in these works, which are a mix of primarily solo works and screendance, include miscommunication, rediscovering childhood, feeling stuck, identity and racial relations.

PERFORMANCES

Program I: FRI APR 16 at 2:30 p.m. - Livestream link

Program II: SAT APR 17 at 8:00 p.m - Live stream link

Program III: SUN APR 18 at 2:30 p.m. - Livestream link

Free & open to the public