press release: The UW-Madison Dance Department presents the annual Kloepper Concert, a studio performance of new student work, in the historic Louise Kloepper Studio, room 549 Lathrop Hall on December 8-9, 2018.

Thirteen student choreographers, including Caroline Criste, Lauren Forrest, Charli Harris, Elisa Hildner, Julianna Hom, Lauren John, Haley Johnson, Cassie Last, Lauren Lynch, Sarah Meltzer, Jessica Robling, Megan Schimke, Bailey Seymour, and Alice Svetic will present a mix of solo and ensemble works Saturday, December 8, at 8:00 pm, followed by a matinee performance on Sunday, December 9 at 2:30 pm.

Two of the works from this performance, She is not Pink by Elisa Hildner and Rule Number One: Keep Going by Bailey Seymour, were also selected to represent the Dance Department at the American College Dance Association (ACDA) North-Central conference, an annual conference which supports and recognizes dance in higher education. The conference will take place in March 2019 at the University of Minnesota-Morris.

The concert will also feature an ensemble piece from the First Year Workshop, a collaborative piece from first-year dance degree students directed by Kate Corby, associate professor and chair of the Dance Department.

ABOUT THE KLOEPPER CONCERT

This studio concert is named for Louise Kloepper, former chair of the Dance Department. Kloepper came to the UW in 1942 to study dance, after almost a decade teaching and dancing with the Hanya Holm School and Company. In 1942, she was the first dance professional admitted as a dance student at the UW-Madison campus. The same year she graduated, in 1946, she became an assistant professor at UW-Madison. Kloepper was a distinguished teacher of dance technique and composition, serving as artistic director and producer for many faculty-student presentations. She chaired the program for several years and was a professor of dance until she retired in 1975.

Professor Emerita Anna Nassif said Kloepper was “a humanist who followed the ideas of John Dewey and Margaret H’Doubler” someone who “put her faith in each student’s ability and talent to grow into a teacher, artist, therapist by his or her own effort and motivation.” This studio concert of student works is aptly named, as it represents an opportunity for creative growth for students in a space – Studio 549, Lathrop Hall – dedicated to Kloepper.

Tickets are $10, cash only, and can only be purchased at the door, one hour before the performances. Seating is VERY limited. There will be a reception immediately following Saturday’s performance in the Virginia Harrison Parlor, Lathrop Hall.