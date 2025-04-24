× Expand Cat Quirk UW Dance Department dancers on stage. UW Dance Department dancers on stage.

media release: The UW-Madison Dance Department presents Repertory Concert 2025, featuring work from Omari Carter, Chell Parkins, Anna Peretz Rogovoy, Liz Sexe, and Chris Walker at the Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, April 24-26, 2025.

The program will include Professor Chris Walker's "If: A Fugue," an ensemble work that explores the fragile space between joy and loneliness, tracing how moments of connection can flicker, distort, or exist only in the imagination. The piece is structured as a series of variations on a theme. The work moves through solos, duets, and ensemble forms, weaving emotional tension with compositional rigor.

Assistant Professor Omari Carter will present a new work titled "Close Up," a piece that combines live stage performance with dance-on-screen. The choreography within the piece draws influence from the dance styles of animation and hip hop, as the performers dive into the complexities of identity, vulnerability, and the courage to embrace one's authentic self in a world that often demands conformity.

Also on the program is Anna Peretz Rogovoy's "Waves Of Consequence," a dance for 12 women, with an original score composed by Andrew Bocher. The work explores the state of witnessing and being witnessed, as individuals and in community. The movement vocabulary for this work is richly formalist, drawing from ballet and Cunningham technique traditions as well as contemporary modes of performance. "The Satsuma Tree" is a deeply personal dance work choreographed by Chell Parkins, captures the fragile, shifting nature of memory as a daughter watches her mother slip further into Alzheimer's. Woven with echoes of family visits to Puerto Rico, the piece blends movement and emotion to hold onto the warmth and beauty of what was. It is both a love letter and a lament, honoring a mother and the homeland that shaped their shared past. Liz Sexe will present her new work, “After the After Times” accompanied by Lorna Dune’s music, for six dancers. Exciting and exploratory movement is used to explore how to coexist within a plastic world.

Purchase tickets at the Campus Arts Box Office, 1st floor Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street, by phone at 608-265-2787 or online at artsticketing.wisc.edu, $25 general admission and $19 students and seniors. Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before the performances.

﻿This concert is presented and produced by the UW-Madison Dance Department.