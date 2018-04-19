UW Dance Department

press release: The UW-Madison Dance Department ​presents its annual H'Doubler student concert “from within,” April 19-21 at the Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Avenue.

The concert will feature the contemporary dance works of student choreographers John Paul Alejandro, Kimi Evelyn, Amanda Graziano, Elisa Hildner, Aliya Mayers, Megan Schimke, Alice Svetic, Annee Welbel, Sam Welbel and the Sophomore Cohort.

A mix of solo, duet and group works will be presented that explore what it takes to navigate through and beyond experiences that affect the body and mind. This concert challenges the choreographers, performers and the audience to consider what is going on in the world and to ask ourselves how we are living, what must and what can change, and what lies ahead. Topics of inquiry in the works include identity and individuality, power and relationship dynamics, female stereotypes, the ability to reassert control, to regain pleasure, and to move beyond restrictions.

Purchase tickets at the Campus Arts Box Office, 1st floor Memorial Union or online at www.uniontheater.wisc.edu, $17/general admission and $10/students and seniors.

There will be a post-performance reception on Friday, April 20 with the student choreographers and performers in the Virginia Harrison Parlor, Lathrop Hall immediately following the show. Refreshments will be served.