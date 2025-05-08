RSVP for UW Department of Animal & Dairy Sciences Golf Classic

media release: Join us Thursday, May 15, at the Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton Wisconsin for the annual Animal & Dairy Sciences (ADS) Golf Classic. Participants will enjoy golfing at one of Madison's best courses, networking with ADS faculty, staff, and students, lunch on the course, late afternoon cookout featuring Bucky's Varsity Meats, and awards ceremony. Golf team registrations, single golfer registration, and event sponsorships are available! Event proceeds support undergraduate student scholarships, research, and high impact learning experiences. The registration deadline is May 8.

8:30 a.m.: Registration and cart assignment

9:30 a.m.: Shotgun start for golf

12 p.m.: Box lunches delivered on the course

3 p.m.: Brat cookout featuring Bucky's Varsity Meats products

4 p.m.: Awards ceremony