UW Distinguished Teaching Awards

3/14/19

UW-MADISON HONORS 10 FACULTY MEMBERS WITH 2019 DISTINGUISHED TEACHING AWARDS

MADISON - Ten faculty members have been chosen to receive this year's Distinguished Teaching Awards, an honor given out since 1953 to recognize the university's finest educators. Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Provost Sarah Mangelsdorf will present the awards at a 5 p.m. ceremony April 10 at the Pyle Center. The ceremony, sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of the Faculty, is free and open to the public.

The winners are:

-Anna Andrzejewski, professor of art history, Chancellor's Distinguished Teaching Award

-Bianca Baldridge, assistant professor of educational policy studies, Excellence in Community-Based Learning Award

-Lisa Bratzke, assistant professor of nursing, Van Hise Outreach Award

-Mark Ediger, professor of chemistry, Chancellor's Distinguished Teaching Award

-Sara McKinnon, associate professor of communication arts, Chancellor's Distinguished Teaching Award

-Evan Polman, assistant professor of marketing, Class of 1955 Teaching Excellence Award

-Patrick Remington, professor of population health sciences, Chancellor's Distinguished Teaching Award

-Kristin Shutts, associate professor of psychology, William H. Kiekhofer Award

-Michael Wagner, associate professor of journalism and mass communication, Chancellor's Distinguished Teaching Award

-Rob Yablon, assistant professor of law, Emil H. Steiger Award

Read profiles and view gallery: https://news.wisc.edu/2019-dis tinguished-teaching-awards/