UW Diversity Forum

press release: Join us on Nov. 5 & 6 for the 2019 UW–Madison Diversity Forum, the university’s annual two-day conference-style event. This year’s Diversity Forum, “Building Bridges to a Better Future: Opportunities Through Access and Exposure,” will feature a keynote address by John Quiñones, longtime ABC News correspondent and creator and host of the “What Would You Do?” hidden camera television series.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, Union South’s Varsity Hall and conference rooms

Agenda

Topics and titles are subject to change. Check back for additional details as plans are finalized.

Day One, Tue. Nov. 5

Breakfast

Welcome: Chancellor Rebecca Blank, Deputy Vice Chancellor Patrick J. Sims

Native Nations Tribute: “Our Shared Future” plaque recognition

Keynote Address: John Quiñones; followed by a Q&A and book signing of his bestselling book, “What Would You Do?: Words of Wisdom About Doing the Right Thing”

Panel Discussion: Situational Ethics in a Multicultural Environment

Lunch

Announcement: 2019-20 honorees of the UW–Madison Outstanding Women of Color Awards and UW System P.B. Poorman Award

Panel Discussion Breakouts:

Breakout 1: Impact of Intangible Socioeconomic Disparities in Public Schools

Breakout 2: Navigating Difficult Discussions: An Interactive Session on Ethical Conversations

Town Hall Discussion: Panel discussion with audience interaction about issues of the day

Wed. Nov. 6

Breakfast

Breakout Session Group 1:

Option A: Reclaiming Native Truth

Option B: Understanding Pronouns

Option C: The Challenges of Invisible Disabilities

Breakout Session Group 2:

Option A: Eradicating Microaggressions

Option B: Age Bias in the Workplace

Option C: Myths of Social Justice

Lunch

Breakout Session Group 3:

Option A: Graduate Student Mental Health: Straddling the Academic Divide

Option B: Unintended Victims: The Psychological Toll of Secondary Trauma

Option C: The Rise of Latinx Professionals

Conclusion: Solidarity in Practice: What Will You Do?

If you need an accommodation to attend this event, please contact the Office of the Vice Provost & Chief Diversity Officer at chiefdiversityofficer@cdo.wisc.edu. All accommodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date, but cannot guarantee they will be met.