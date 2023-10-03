UW E-Business Consortium Conference

The UWEBC 2023 Annual Conference is a prestigious business event that brings together professionals, industry experts, and thought leaders for a day of insights and collaboration. This conference serves as a platform for discussing cutting-edge business strategies, innovative practices, and emerging trends. Participants can engage in keynote presentations and networking sessions, fostering connections and knowledge exchange. With a focus on driving business excellence and fostering leadership, the UWEBC 2023 Annual Conference offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights, explore transformative ideas, and connect with peers in a dynamic and inspiring environment.

October 3rd 8am-5:30pm, Monona Terrace, Madison WI

$595 for members / $695 for non-members