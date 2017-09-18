UW Faculty of Color Reception

press release: The tradition of welcoming new faculty of color and honoring newly-promoted faculty of color will continue on Monday, Sept. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Union South’s Varsity Hall. The campus community and public are invited to this free event.

Co-hosted by Vice Provost and Chief Diversity Officer Patrick J. Sims and Professor Anja Wanner, chair of the University Committee, the annual Faculty of Color Reception is an opportunity to celebrate colleagues old and new and to network.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank will welcome and recognize the honored faculty members in a short program at 5:30 p.m. Deans of the university’s schools and colleges also will attend.