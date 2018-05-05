press release: On Saturday May 5, 2018 from 10am to 1pm join us for the 13th Annual UW Family Gardening Day at D.C. Smith Greenhouse, 465 Babcock Drive; Allen Centennial Gardens, 620 Babcock Drive; Steenbock Memorial Library, 550 Babcock Drive and The Greenhouse Learning Community at the rooftop of Leopold Residence Hall, 1635 Kronshage Drive.

Each location will host a variety of demonstrations and displays on topics such as pollinator friendly planting and rock gardens. They will also have fun, hands-on activities for kids. At Steenbock Library, children can get their faces painted by UW–Madison students. At D.C. Smith Greenhouse, they can look at insects under a microscope and construct DNA necklaces. Young visitors to Allen Centennial Garden can pound flowers and learn to make flower crowns.

Event is free and open to the public

or contact Johanna Oosterwyk

jmooster@wisc.edu 608 262-3844