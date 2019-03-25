press release: Moda Magazine, the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s premier source of fashion and style, will hold the 8th annual UW Fashion Week March 25-29.

This series of fashion-centered events gives Madison’s artistic community an opportunity to come together, network, and showcase their work. From student designers to local fashion enthusiasts and retailers to anyone with Wisconsin roots, Moda’s UW Fashion Week recognizes and highlights extraordinary designs, art and fashion.

Numerous events will take place throughout UW Fashion Week, including the following:

Moda Market: March 25, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tripp Commons, Memorial Union: The week kicks off with a bazaar-style event that will bring together local student and professional artisans, retailers and designers to curate exclusive, one-of-a-kind pop-up shops.

Speaking Terms, March 26, 6 to 7 p.m., Play Circle Theater, Memorial Union: This new event features a panel of industry leaders that will speak about entrepreneurship, fashion, and career-building.

Swap & Shop, March 27, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tripp Commons, Memorial Union: This perennial crowd favorite is a clothing exchange during which participants can bring in used clothing and swap their clothing for new, stylish pieces. Moda will donate all items that remain at the end of the event to charity.

Club Couture, March 28, 8 to 10 p.m., Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Student and local designers will blur the lines between fashion and art during this night out at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Event organizers encourage attendees to “dress to impress.”

Finale Fashion Show, March 29, 8 to 10 p.m., Varsity Hall, Union South: The Finale Fashion Show will mark the close of UW Fashion Week. The show will feature original work from student and community designers, as well as various local and national retailers. Last year’s event drew more than 400 attendees.