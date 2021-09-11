UW Football

media release: Remaining home single game tickets will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 20 at 8:30 a.m. Away single game tickets, if available, will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 20 at 8:30a.m. Please note, there will be no public sale of tickets for our game at Soldier Field vs. Notre Dame on Saturday, September 25.

When available the preferred way to order general public single-game tickets is online at UWBadgers.com. Patrons may also contact the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office at (608) 262-1440, during regular office hours, Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

2021 Wisconsin Football Home and Away Game Ticket Prices

Sept. 4 PENN STATE $130*/$110^/$95”

Sept. 11 EASTERN MICHIGAN $40*/$35^/$30”

Sept. 25 NOTRE DAME (at Soldier Field) NA

Oct. 2 MICHIGAN $150*/$125^/$110”

Oct. 9 at Illinois $65

Oct. 16 ARMY $65*/$55^/$50”

Oct. 23 at Purdue $45

Oct. 30 IOWA $120*/$105^/$90”

Nov. 6 at Rutgers $70/$85/$100

NOV. 13 NORTHWESTERN $80*/$70^/$60”

NOV. 20 NEBRASKA $90*/$80^/$70”

Nov. 27 at Minnesota TBA

*Lower Bowl Sections

^Upper Deck Sections CC, DD, EE, FF, GG, HH & II

”Upper Deck Corner Sections AA, BB, JJ, KK & LL