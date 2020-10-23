UW Football

press release: An unprecedented campaign begins Friday when 14th-ranked Wisconsin welcomes Illinois to Camp Randall Stadium to open the 125th season of Big Ten Conference football. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., live on BTN. Friday’s contest opens a nine-game, conference-only schedule that was announced by the Big Ten on Sept. 16 following the initial postponement of the league’s season on Aug. 11 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The defending Big Ten West Division champion Badgers enter the 2020 season following a 10-4 finish that included a berth in the Rose Bowl last season.

Wisconsin saw its 9-game win streak over Illinois snapped in last year’s meeting, which the Illini claimed, 24-23, on a field goal as time expired. The series now returns to Madison, where the Badgers seek an 8th consecutive win over the Illini at Camp Randall.