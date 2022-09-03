UW Football

media release: The CFP National Championship game put a bow on the 2021 season so it’s now time to turn our attention to next fall. The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday announced changes to the 2022 football schedule which has resulted in some modifications to Wisconsin’s schedule for next season.

Barry Alvarez Field will debut when the Badgers kick off 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 3 against Illinois State. That game will also mark the grand opening of the CR Future project, the comprehensive renovation of the south end of Camp Randall. Non-conference home games against Washington State (Sept. 10) and New Mexico State (Sept. 17) will follow.

UW opens the conference season at Ohio State on Sept. 24 before hosting Illinois on Oct. 1. Homecoming, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 15, has been moved to Oct. 22 vs. Purdue. One game that did not change is the annual battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe against Minnesota, which will conclude the regular season on Nov. 26 in Madison.

The changes made by the Big Ten come as a result of modifications made in response to the truncated 2020 season that would have seen some teams play at the same location two years in a row. As an example, in the original 2022 schedule, the Badgers were slated to travel to Purdue and host Nebraska for the second straight year. The locations of those games have now been switched.

The Badgers finished the 2021 season 9-4 and are among the top 20 in a number of “Way-Too-Early Top 25” rankings for 2022. Since 2004, UW has won 87 percent of its games (104-15) at Camp Randall Stadium, the fifth-best home winning percentage in the country among Power Five teams over that span.

View the entire 2022 schedule here.

2022 FOOTBALL TICKET INFORMATION: Saturdays at Camp Randall Stadium are special. It’s a big reason why Madison has earned the title of “America’s Best College Sports Town.” Fans now have a chance to be a part of the excitement.

Current season ticket holders will receive information via email regarding the football season ticket order period and Annual Fund Contribution timeline later this month. Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders can do so now.

Season ticket prices for 2022 will remain at the same level for the fourth year in a row, $378 per ticket. Based off last year’s single-game ticket prices, that offered a savings of nearly $300 over single-game pricing.

BE PART OF THE CR FUTURE PROJECT: The CR Future project is a comprehensive transformation of the south end of Camp Randall Stadium that will introduce new premium seating and hospitality clubs to one of the best venues in collegiate athletics. It is slated to debut when the Badgers open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 vs. Illinois State.

The $77.6 million project is the first major renovation to Camp Randall Stadium since 2005. Club seats are currently on sale with limited inventory remaining.

Fans looking for more information on how they can be a part of the CR Future project can click here.