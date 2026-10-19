UW Football

media release: The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) return to Madison to host the No. 16 USC Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., broadcast live on NBC. UW looks to get back in the win column after falling on the road last week to No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, 7-17.

The Badgers meet USC for the second time since USC joined the Big Ten in 2024. USC scored a 38-21 win over UW in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, 2024. USC’s trip to Camp Randall is its 3rd ever and first since 1965.

Wisconsin has won 5 consecutive home games for the first time since a stretch from 2021 to 2022. Wisconsin has outscored opponents 121-22 at Camp Randall this season. UW has won 104 games at Camp Randall since 2007 – Only 10 FBS programs have more home wins over that span.

Badger Bash:

Join us 2½ hours before kickoff, every football home game, for gameday's best tailgate. Just steps from Camp Randall Stadium at Union South, Badger Bash offers food, drinks and entertainment—indoors and out.

At Badger Bash, there's something for everyone! Whether you're enjoying food to fuel up for the big game, listening and dancing along to the Badger Band, grabbing free goodies on Orchard Street, or just looking for a lively tailgate atmosphere, Badger Bash is sure to deliver.

The Union has hosted the beloved, family-friendly Badger Bash since 1972. This event is free and open to the public. We welcome our opponents' fans, too. The more, the merrier!

Here's What to Expect: