UW Football

press release: The most familiar rivals in major college football will meet Saturday when Wisconsin (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten West) closes its regular season by taking on Minnesota (3-3, 3-1) for possession of Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Kickoff of the 130th meeting between the Badgers and Gophers is set for 3 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium, with the game airing live on Big Ten Network.

The contest marks the second scheduled date for the rivals, whose Nov. 28 meeting was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Gophers’ program. Wisconsin reclaimed the Axe with a 38-17 win over Minnesota last season in Minneapolis. Minnesota had gained control of the traveling trophy after snapping the Badgers’ 14-game win streak in the series with a 2018 win in Madison.

Dating to the 2010 season, Wisconsin has won 22 of its last 25 games with a traveling trophy on the line vs. Iowa (Heartland Trophy), Minnesota (Paul Bunyan’s Axe) and Nebraska (Freedom Trophy).